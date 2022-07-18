Smriti Mandhana biodata: Smriti Mandhana husband name and native hometown

Smriti Mandhana biodata: The SportsRush brings you the family details and relationship status of Smriti Mandhana.

Indian ace batter Smriti Mandhana is celebrating her 26th birthday on 18 July 2022, and she has already made her mark in world cricket. She is the only player apart from Ellyse Perry to win the ICC Player of the year award more than one time.

Mandhana made her ODI and T20I debut against Bangladesh in 2013, and her test debut came against England in 2014. She became the 3rd fastest Indian to reach the mark of 1000 runs in T20Is. Mandhana is also the youngest Indian woman to captain India in a T20I match (22 years).

Mandhana has scored 2892 ODI runs at 42.52, whereas he also has 2033 T20I runs under her belt. She has represented India in four tests, where she has scored 235 runs. Mandhana has scored six international centuries across all formats.

Smriti Mandhana biodata

Smriti Mandhana was born in Mumbai, but her hometown is Sangli, Maharashtra. She was born on 18 July 1996 and her zodiac sign is Cancer. Mandhana wears the number 18 jersey for the Indian cricket team and her height is around 5′ 4”.

Shrinivas Mandhana is the father of Smriti, whereas Smita Mandhana is her mother. He has one sibling brother in Sharavan Madhana. Shrinivas Mandhana and Sharavan Madhana are former district-level cricketers. Mandhana is unmarried yet, and she is not in any kind of relationship as well.

The first 🇮🇳 to win the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award twice! 😍 Here’s wishing more records & accolades to come @mandhana_smriti’s way on her special day. 🥳 #HBDSmritiMandhana #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/BGwT98kArt — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 17, 2022

Smriti has revealed that she became a left-handed batter by imitating his brother in the nets. She insists that her brother has played a massive part in her cricketing career. Mandhana was selected for the Maharashtra U-15 team at the district level when she was just 9 years old.

In September 2018, Smriti Mandhana won the prestigious Arjuna Award. She also won the ICC Women’s ODI player of the year in 2018 as well. Bhel is her favourite food, whereas Arijit Singh is her favourite singer.