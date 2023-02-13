“RCB RCB RCB”: Smriti Mandhana hugs Renuka Singh Thakur as duo set to represent Royal Challengers in WPL 2023

Thrilling emotions were on display as franchises were bidding for India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur during the ongoing auction for the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League. One of the 24 cricketers with a highest base price of INR 50 lakh, Thakur was a witness to her annual WPL salary increasing to three times of her base price.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore were the two franchises who locked horns to buy Thakur. It was after a fierce battle that Royal Challengers were able to snap Thakur at the Jio World Convention Centre on Monday.

The 27-year old Shimla-born right-arm bowler was one of the many cricketers who will remember this memorable day as a life-changing event. Thakur, who had first played for India during India’s tour of Australia 16 months ago, has since transformed into India’s leading pacer across formats.

In 28 Women’s T20Is till date, Thakur’s 24 wickets have come at an average of 26.62, an economy rate of 6.45 and a strike rate of 24.7. Expected to earn an amount in vicinity of INR 1.5 crore, Thakur will be sharing the dressing room with international stars such as New Zealand’s Sophie Devine and Australia’s Elysse Perry.

Smriti Mandhana hugs Renuka Singh Thakur as duo set to represent Royal Challengers in WPL 2023

As far as her Indian teammates at Bangalore during the first season of the WPL are concerned, Thakur will rub shoulders with the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh.

While Mandhana earned a record sum of INR 3.4 crore, Ghosh was bought by the franchise for INR 1.9 crore. Roaring chants of “RCB RCB” had already started to do the rounds in the room when Mandhana hugged Thakur whilst congratulating her.

With all these Indian cricketers watching the auction form South Africa (venue for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023), Thakur’s turn to be bought witnessed her becoming an instant source of amazement. With her teammates shouting for her success around her, Thakur was amid loud noises coming out of a huddle filled with jubilation.

Readers must note that RCB are the only team who are yet to officially announce their WPL 2023 support staff.