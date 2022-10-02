Snake in cricket ground: Watch snake stops play in India vs South Africa 2nd T20I in Guwahati

Snake in cricket ground: An unwanted visitor managed to stop the play at the Barsapara Cricket Ground tonight.

During the second T20I of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022 in Guwahati, an unwanted visitor not only managed to find its way on the ground but was also successful in halting play for a brief period.

It all happened after the seventh over of the Indian innings when a snake was seen crawling on the ground at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

What followed were groundsmen active and prepared enough with the right kind of equipment to tackle the situation by catching hold of the snake. Successful in doing so, groundsmen’s swift work resulted in players resuming play without a lot of time being wasted.

Put in to bat first by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, India vice-captain KL Rahul (57) and captain Rohit Sharma (43) got going from the word go to score as many as 57 runs in the powerplay.

The two right-handed batters eventually ended up putting together a 59-ball 96-run opening partnership before South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj dismissed both of them around the halfway mark.

Giving a thumping response to critics with respect to his strike rate, Rahul’s 20th T20I half-century saw him hitting five fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 203.57. Sharma, on the other hand, seemed to be wanting to take his time to register a change in approach tonight. Sharma, who hit seven fours and a six, batted at a strike rate of 116.21 before becoming the first Indian batter to get out.

Twitter reactions on snake stopping play in India vs South Africa Guwahati T20I

That is a first for me. A second snake on the ground. But the staff seemed prepared! Quick pick-up and off! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2022

Game halted for a snake 🐍 It is just like Australian suburb grounds 👍🏽 #INDvsSA — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 2, 2022

