Sourav Ganguly biopic actor: Who will play the role of Sourav Ganguly in his biopic?

Sourav Ganguly biopic actor: The recently announced biopic on the former captain has become an instant source of amazement for his fans.

Former India captain and current President of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Sourav Ganguly is “thrilled” after announcing his biopic earlier today.

Readers must note that a biopic on the celebrated life of Ganguly had been part of murmurs in the entertainment industry for some time now. Considering the kind of playing career which Ganguly has had, it encompasses the ideal ingredients for a biopic in the Hindi film industry.

Putting rest to all speculations, Ganguly took to his social media handles to make the official announcement with respect to a “journey to be cherished”.

“Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen,” Ganguly tweeted.

Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished.

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen 🏏🎥@LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

Sourav Ganguly biopic actor

Ganguly’s untitled biopic will be bankrolled by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films. For those who don’t know, Ranjan is known for directing commercially successful movies namely ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ (2011), ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ (2015) and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ (2018).

It is more than an honour to have Dada in the Luv Films family! Thank you for making us a part of your life and letting us share it with the world.@SGanguly99 @gargankur @LuvFilms @DasSanjay1812 https://t.co/sBDCrFVF8X — Luv Ranjan (@luv_ranjan) September 9, 2021

In the recent years, Ranjan has produced movies such as ‘De De Pyaar De’ (2019), ‘Malang’ (2020) and ‘Chhalaang’ (2020). As a director, Ranjan has an untitled film pending for release which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

As far as the Ganguly’s biopic is concerned, all other details including the cast are yet to be revealed. As mentioned above, ace actor Hrithik Roshan has been reportedly linked with Ganguly’s biopic in the past. However, nothing about the same has been ever confirmed by either Ganguly or Roshan.