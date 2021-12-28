Sourav Ganguly Covid positive: BCCI president and former Indian captain tests positive for Covid-19

Sourav Ganguly Covid positive: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been tested Covid-19 positive and is said to be in a stable condition.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been tested Covid-19 positive. Ganguly was recently under a lot of scrutiny after the press conference of Virat Kohli about his captaincy tenure. Sourav Ganguly did struggle with his health issues in early 2021 as well.

On 27 January this year, Ganguly felt discomfort in his chest and he was admitted to hospital. On the next day, an angioplasty was done on him by the team of cardiac surgeons. Two stents were placed in two arteries during the process. He was kept under observation for 48-hours before getting released from the hospital. This was the 2nd angioplasty done on him in the same month. Ganguly had an angioplasty on 2nd January as well, where triple vessel disease where blockages were identified in three arteries.

The journalists have confirmed the Covid news of Sourav Ganguly. Boria Majumdar and Vikrant Gupta are some of the top journalists to confirm the news. The fans have also wished Dada to recover well from the process. A report came last night which confirmed that Ganguly is Covid positive.

Sourav Ganguly tests positive. Speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) December 28, 2021

Wish @SGanguly99 recovers quickly from Covid. Stable at the moment and fingers crossed he will get well soon. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 28, 2021

BCCI president @SGanguly99 tests positive for Covid. Wish you a speedy recovery dada. — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) December 28, 2021

Sourav Ganguly was working regularly and he did attend the BCCI’s AGM meet as well. Dada has always been a favourite of former players like Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, etc. Harbhajan Singh, who announced his retirement a few days ago also mentioned the role of Ganguly in this career.

“If Sourav Ganguly hadn’t fought for me and got me in the team, today I might not be here,” Bhajji said.

“Sourav is the leader who made me what I am. MS Dhoni certainly was a very good captain and he carried the legacy of Sourav.”

Ganguly became BCCI president in 2019, whereas he was the one who convinced India to play a pink-ball Test. He was set to go out on a cooling period, but the case is still in still in court. Sourav Ganguly is said to be in a stable condition right now and hopes he recovers soon.