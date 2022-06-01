Sourav Ganguly resign from BCCI president: Has Sourav Ganguly resigned as president of BCCI?

Sourav Ganguly resign from BCCI president: Ganguly’s tweet on Wednesday evening have raised suspicions of his possible step down from the post.

Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, had took to his Twitter handle to thank all the people involved on him completing 30 years of Cricketing journey, which started in the year 1992.

However, post the aforementioned part of his tweet, Ganguly also went on to add that he is ‘planning to start something’ that might help a lot of people, while also requesting them to support him as he enters this chapter of his life.

It is the last line of the piece of text that was picked up by the people on social media, which perhaps was an intimation enough that the former Indian team skipper has made up his mind to step down from the Indian Cricket team board’s Presidency post.

A clarification from the BCCI secretary Jay Shah minutes later, had managed to clear the fog from the speculation.

As per the news agency ANI, Jay Shah has rubbished all the unverified reports and conjectures regarding Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI president.

Shah, in fact, went on to add that both Ganguly and him are pretty much focused on the betterment of Indian Cricket and, and the upcoming media rights auction for the next five year period of the IPL.

“The rumours doing rounds about Mr. Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect. We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket,” Shah told ANI.

It is worth of a mention that Ganguly, who was elected as BCCI president in October 2019, is only left with a four-month contract period tenure, slated to end in September 2022.