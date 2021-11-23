South Africa A vs India A Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch SA A vs IND A match?

South Africa A vs India A Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of SA A vs IND A match.

During the first day of the first first-class match of the ongoing India A’s tour of South Africa in Bloemfontein, India A captain Priyank Panchal won the toss and invited South Africa A in to bat first.

Justifying their captain’s decision of fielding first, India A’s new-ball pair of Navdeep Saini and Arzan Nagwaswalla dismissed Sarel Erwee (0) and Raynard van Tonder (0) to reduce the hosts to 14/2 in just the fourth over.

It was then that captain Pieter Malan and batter Tony de Zorzi scored individual half-centuries to stitch a much-needed rescue act at the Mangaung Oval.

India, who have since then also used other specialist bowlers namely Umran Malik, Krishnappa Gowtham and Rahul Chahar, haven’t been able to pick a wicket as South Africa’s third-wicket partnership is on the verge of touching the 150-run mark.

Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, who had left for South Africa after the completion of a recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand, isn’t playing this match. Other Indian players who will be looking for an opportunity in the remaining two first-class matches are Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Ishan Porel.

South Africa A vs India A Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa

A development which wouldn’t be appreciated by Indian fans across the world is that India A’s tour of South Africa 2021 isn’t available for television viewing. In what isn’t a surprise by any means despite the first-class stature of these matches, fans around the world are left with only one option now.

Super Sport, which is the host broadcaster for CSA (Cricket South Africa), are streaming this match on their official YouTube channel. Readers must note that the streaming is without any commentary and with limited on-field cameras.

Meanwhile, DSTV Now app is broadcasting this first-class series for fans in South Africa.

UPDATE: The first #SAAvINDA encounter will be broadcast on the DSTV Now App, channel 246#BePartOfIt https://t.co/8SYwPpLVOu — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 23, 2021

Date – 23/11/2021 (Tuesday) – 26/11/2021 (Friday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (South Africa) and 01:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – DSTV Now app (South Africa) and Not available (India).

Online platform – Super Sport YouTube channel.