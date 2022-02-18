South Africa biggest defeat in Test Cricket: List of South Africa’s biggest Test defeats

South Africa biggest defeat in Test Cricket: South Africa are staring at a huge defeat ahead of Day 3 of 1st Test versus New Zealand.

During the second day of the ongoing first Test match between New Zealand and South Africa at Christchurch, the defending Test champions have tightened the noose around the Proteas batters’ necks, as they stare at an innings defeat on Day 3 itself.

Having bundled up the South African batting line-up for mere 95 in the first innings on Day 1, the Kiwi batters, lead by their night watchman Neil Wagner (49) and Henry Nicholls (105) began Day 2 in a resounding fashion, to post 235/4 at the stroke of Lunch after resuming the innings at the overnight score of 116/3.

Some handy contributions from wicketkeeper batter Tom Blundell (96) and Colin de Grandhomme (46) lower down the batting order helped Tom Latham’s men to power the scoreboard to 482/10, with a massive advantage of a 387-run 1st innings lead.

South Africa, who had no option but to play the catch-up game, and go for the Draw, were handed an early blow off the second delivery of their second innings, as Tim Southee got rid of the debutant Sarel Erwee (0).

Matt Henry-star with the ball in the first innings for the Kiwis, then got rid of skipper Dean Elgar (0), with Southee picking the final wicket of the day soon after by dismissing Aiden Markram (2), as South Africa were reduced to 34/3 at Stumps on Day 2.

Trailing by another 353 runs before they go for the lead, the Proteas would need all their batters to play the best innings of their lives, to even think of a Draw.

South Africa trail by 353 runs at stumps on day two. New Zealand were dominant in all three sessions and sit in a very comfortable position in the first Test.#NZvSA | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/quK25g0Wzv — ICC (@ICC) February 18, 2022

South Africa biggest defeat in Test Cricket

Interestingly, South Africa arrived at the New Zealand shores with a reputation unparalleled. They have never lost a Test series in New Zealand since 1931, and unbelievably are the only Cricketing nation to have maintained the streak up till now.

As far as their biggest Test defeats are concerned, the biggest one came way back in February 2002, when they lost against Australia in Johannesburg by an innings and 360 runs.

Top-5 biggest South African Test defeats (by innings)

Defeat margin Opposition Year Venue Innings & 360 runs Australia 2002 Johannesburg Innings & 259 runs Australia 1950 Port Elizabeth Innings & 202 runs England 1889 Cape Town Innings & 202 runs India 2019 Ranchi Innings & 197 runs England 1896 Johannesburg

