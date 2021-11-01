South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 Head to Head Records | SA vs BAN T20I Stats | Abu Dhabi T20I

South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the SA vs BAN T20 World Cup match.

The 30th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between South Africa and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. It will be the second time in the Super 12s that Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium will host two matches in a day.

South Africa (0.210), who have won two and lost one match out of their three matches so far, are at the second position on the points table in Group 1. Currently having a much better NRR (Net Run Rate) than Australia (-0.627), South Africa will be bolstering their chances of qualifying to the next round provided they defeat Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the points table on the back of losing their first three Round 2 matches. Having also lost the services of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan now, Bangladesh would need some performance to defeat an in-form South African unit.

As far as playing at this venue is concerned, South Africa have won two and lost one out of their three T20Is in Abu Dhabi in the last 11 years. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s loss in their first-ever T20I here had come against England on Wednesday.

South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 6

Matches won by SA: 6

Matches won by BAN: 0

Matches played in Asia: 2 (SA 2, BAN 0)

Matches played at neutral venues: 0 (SA 0, BAN 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (SA 1, BAN 0)

SA average score against BAN: 167

BAN average score against SA: 134

Most runs for SA: 157 (David Miller)

Most runs for BAN: 135 (Soumya Sarkar)

Most wickets for SA: 2 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most wickets for BAN: 2 (Mohammad Saifuddin)

Most catches for SA: 4 (David Miller)

Most catches for BAN: 4 (Mushfiqur Rahim)

You are going to want to have your sound all the way up for this one🏏💥#Vuma #BePartOfIt | @vumatel pic.twitter.com/BzGTUkoJrd — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 1, 2021

The last South Africa vs Bangladesh T20I is remembered for batter David Miller scoring a career-best 101* (36) with the help of seven fours and nine sixes in Potchefstroom during Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa 2017.