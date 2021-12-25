South Africa vs India Head to Head Test Records | SA vs IND Test Stats | Centurion Test

South Africa vs India Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first SA vs IND Test.

The first South Africa vs India Test match is all in readiness of beginning in an empty SuperSport Park from tomorrow. Other than a three-match Test series, India are also scheduled to take part in a three-match ODI series which will be played next month.

South Africa, who haven’t played Test cricket in the last six months, will be eager to return to the ancestral format. As far as playing a home Test is concerned, the Proteas will be playing one after almost a year.

India, on the other hand, continue to have eyes on an elusive Test series victory in South Africa. Considering their overseas Test form lately, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that this is India’s best chance especially against a comparatively lesser-experienced South African unit. That being said, home advantage might witness Dean Elgar and his men to put and end to India’s overseas run.

South Africa vs India Head to Head Test Records

Total number of matches played: 39

Matches won by SA: 15

Matches won by IND: 14

Matches played in South Africa: 20 (SA 10, IND 3)

Matches played in India: 19 (SA 5, IND 11)

Most runs for SA: 576 (Dean Elgar)

Most runs for IND: 1,075 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for SA: 53 (Ravichandran Ashwin)

Most wickets for IND: 24 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most catches for SA: 19 (Quinton de Kock)

Most catches for IND: 26 (Wriddhiman Saha)

The last time South Africa and India had locked horns against each other in a Test match was more than a couple of years ago in Ranchi. India, who had whitewashed South Africa 3-0 at home, had won the third Test by a whopping margin of an innings and 202 runs.

The match is fondly remembered for India opening batter Rohit Sharma scoring a career-best 212 (255) with the help of 28 fours and six sixes. Ajinkya Rahane, the then India vice-captain, had also contributed with his 11th Test century before Indian bowlers joined hands to pick 20 wickets in 104.2 overs across two innings.