South Africa vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Netherlands: When and where to watch SA vs NED Centurion ODI?

South Africa vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first SA vs NED ODI.

South Africa’s grand home international summer is all in readiness of beginning from tomorrow as South Africa and Netherlands will lock horns in the first of the three-match ODI series in Centurion. Other than Netherlands, South Africa are also scheduled to host India, New Zealand and Bangladesh this season.

In the four ODIs that South Africa and Netherlands have played in the last 25 years, South Africa have emerged as the victorious team on all occasions. Set to be the first South Africa-Netherlands ODI in the last eight years, it is worth mentioning that this will be their first-ever ODI in South Africa.

Part of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, each match of this series will carry valuable points for both the teams. While South Africa will play under a new captain in Keshav Maharaj and will be without multiple first-choice players, Netherlands have traveled to South Africa with a full-strength squad for this series.

South Africa vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Netherlands

Star Network will broadcast the first ODI between South Africa and Netherlands in India. The three-match ODI series will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD. Unlike the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India 2021, Netherlands’ tour of South Africa will only be available in English commentary in India.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match is unlikely to be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as the fans in South Africa are concerned, they will be able to watch the Centurion ODI on their televisions on Super Sport Network. No official information regarding fans in Netherlands has been made public for now.

Date – 26/11/2021 (Friday).

Match start Time – 09:00 AM (Netherlands), 10:00 AM (South Africa) and 01:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD (India) and Super Sport (South Africa).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).