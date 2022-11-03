South Africa vs Netherlands weather forecast on 6 November: SA vs NED rain prediction and weather report for Adelaide Oval

Having been the only unbeaten team in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far, South Africa on Thursday too, suffered a one-sided defeat against Pakistan by 33 runs in a rain-affected match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

A win for South Africa today would have secured their semi-final berth, but has in turn made sure Pakistan stay alive in the tournament yet another day.

The development has meant that they will face the Netherlands in a must-win, last ‘Super 12’ match on November 6 (Sunday), at the Adelaide Oval.

While a loss against a relatively weaker Dutch side is unlikely, they would still not fall behind in the semi-final qualification race if they do lose, provided one of the other two results from their group go their way.

For that to happen, one of India or Pakistan will have to lose their final ‘Super 12’ match against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh respectively.

South Africa vs Netherlands weather forecast on 6 November

In case of a washout due to rain, South Africa would then have to either hope for the Pakistan versus Bangladesh match to be abandoned as well (which will take place at the same venue on the same day next), or hope Bangladesh defeat Pakistan, in order to make it to the final-4.

The South Africa versus Netherlands ‘Super 12’ match will commence from 10:30 am (local time) in Adelaide. As per the Accuweather forecast, sun will shine nice and bright the entire day, until 07:00 pm (local time).

Thus, with 0% chances of rain, even during the Pakistan versus Bangladesh match as well, expect two mouth-watering clashes on a bright sunny Adelaide Sunday.

Hourly weather in Adelaide Oval Australia for Friday November 6

09:00 AM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

10:00 AM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

11:00 AM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

12:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

01:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

02:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

03:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

04:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

05:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).