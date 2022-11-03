Weather report of Adelaide Cricket Ground Australia: Weather in Adelaide Oval Australia for Friday November 4

The iconic Adelaide Oval will entice bountiful eyeballs from the cricketing fraternity due to it being the host for two crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 matches tomorrow. With the last Adelaide T20I getting affected by rain as recent as yesterday, it will be interesting to see how weather pans out in the city on November 4.

Only the second day at the office for this stadium with respect to this World Cup, Adelaide has it in it to decide the fortunes of teams regarding semi-final qualification. Not in the best of positions currently, hosts and defending champions Australia might also be seen playing their last match of the competition especially if they don’t register a gargantuan victory in their first-ever T20I against Afghanistan.

Weather report of Adelaide Cricket Ground Australia

A huge shot in the arm for all the stakeholders involved is that weather appears to be pretty supportive for live action to happen throughout the day tomorrow.

Tried and tested weather portal AccuWeather predicts a 0% rain probability in Adelaide for playing hours of both the matches. While cold and chilly conditions will persist at the Adelaide Oval with temperature dropping by five degree between afternoon and night, no rain forecast is quite a deserving update for this tournament.

Considering how Super 12s have already witnessed as many as four rain abandoned matches and several rain-affected matches (including the last two in Adelaide and Sydney), one wouldn’t want weather gods to play spoilsport at such a vital juncture of a world event now.

Hourly weather in Adelaide Oval Australia for Friday November 4

02:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

03:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

04:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

05:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

06:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

07:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

08:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

09:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

10:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

11:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).