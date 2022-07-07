Southampton cricket stadium boundary size: Rose Bowl Stadium boundary length

Southampton cricket stadium boundary size: The SportsRush brings you the boundary details of the Rose Bowl for ENG vs IND 1st T20I.

England and India will be up against each other in the first T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The focus shifts to white-ball cricket after an interesting Birmingham test.

Team India will be without their key players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer in the first T20I, whereas England have rested Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow for the series. The English team looks quite strong on paper, and they have some match-winners in ranks.

England have already played 9 T20Is on this ground, whereas this will be the first T20I for India at this very ground. India last played on this ground in the World Test Championship’s Final last year against New Zealand.

Southampton cricket stadium boundary size

The Rose Bowl or the Ageas Bowl in Southampton serves as the home to English county Hampshire. This is one of the most prettiest stadiums in the world, and there is also an inbuilt hotel in it, so the players can reside at the same venue as well.

The Rose Bowl is one of the better tracks in the world to bat on due to its flat surface and quicker outfield, but the dimensions of the ground help the bowlers a little bit.

The biggest boundary at this stadium is around 82 metres, whereas the smallest boundary is around 76 metres. So, this ground is not small by any means, and the batters will have to be at their best to clear the fences. The bowlers, especially the spinners would want to take advantage of the bigger boundary at one end.

A total of 9 T20Is have been played at this very venue, where the average score has been 167 runs. The batters have enjoyed batting on this track, and the same can be the case in this match as well. This ground holds a crowd capacity of 25,000.