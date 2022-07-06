The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report: IND vs ENG T20 pitch report Rose Bowl Cricket Ground

The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the England vs India 1st T20I match.

England will take on India in the first T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Rose Bowl or Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton. After a brilliant test in England, the focus now shifts to the white-ball format of the game.

The Indian team will miss their star players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer in the first T20I match. England have decided to rest Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes for this series. This will be England’s first white-ball match after the retirement of Eoin Morgan.

The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report

The Rose Bowl in Southampton is one of the most favourable batting tracks in England. There is absolutely no help for the bowlers in Southampton, and the batters of both sides will enjoy batting on this very flat track. The smaller boundaries on one end, and the fast outfield makes the job easier for the batters.

A total of nine T20I games have been played at this ground, where the teams batting first have won five times and the chasing teams have won four times. The average 1st innings score at this track is 167 runs. England have been involved in all the nine matches played here, whereas this will be the first T20I for India at this ground.

.@englandcricket‘s new white ball captain @josbuttler settled in well at The Ageas Bowl yesterday 👀 The sound off the bat 🤤#ENGvIND #JosButtler pic.twitter.com/jz2A02aYWM — The Ageas Bowl (@TheAgeasBowl) July 6, 2022

In the last match played here at this ground, the English batters punished the Sri Lankan bowling, but the Sri Lankan batting field. This is a D/N game, and the bowlers can get some swing in the initial overs under the light. Both sides would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

All and all, this is a wonderful track to bat on, and there are some brilliant T20 batters in the team. We can expect a high-scoring encounter in this one.