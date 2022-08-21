“Special that boys”: JP Duminy commemorates South Africa for beating England by an innings at Lord’s

JP Duminy commemorates South Africa: The former South African all-rounder has recognized the Test team’s heroics at Lord’s.

Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy has become the latest cricketing personality to go into raptures about the current South African Test team.

South Africa, who have won the highest number of Test matches in 2022 despite two other teams playing more matches than them thus far, registered their sixth victory of the year against a fourth team in the third continent.

A primary reason why South Africa defeating England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s on Friday is being given the treatment of a big deal is the hosts’ Test form at home this summer. While an unremitting batting approach powered them to four consecutive Test run-chases before this match, South Africa managing to bowl them out twice within less than 90 overs across two innings in quite an achievement.

In what was South Africa’s sixth-biggest Test victory against England, it was also their second-biggest in England (biggest also at Lord’s).

Duminy, 38, took to social media platform Twitter about an hour ago to commemorate South Africa for building a 1-0 lead in a three-match series. Having already won two and lost one out of their four Test series in England in this century, the Proteas should be eyeing a third Test win in England.

Other than Duminy, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, former fast bowlers Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel and former batter Herschelle Gibbs are among the many South African cricketers who have been joyous of this particular victory in the last two days.

Duminy, who played four of his 46 Test matches in England, has been part of both a Test series victory (2012) and loss (2017) in England.