“Make that a really good 2 hours”: Herschelle Gibbs celebrates South Africa’s bowling performance in Lord’s test against England

Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs has lauded the performance of South African bowlers in the Lord’s test against England.

The Lord’s in England is hosting the first test of the 3-match series between England and South Africa. England’s performance has been great at home under the duo of Ben Stokes and Joe Root, but South African bowlers had other plans, and they just went through the top-order of the English side.

Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to bowl first on a seaming track, and the pacers of the South African side took no time in proving the decision of their captain right. The Proteas went with four pacers in Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi.

Kagiso Rabada was at his best, and he removed both openers of England at the team’s score of 25 runs. Marco Jansen took the all-important wicket of Joe Root, whereas Anrich Nortje removed the in-form Jonny Bairstow, who could not open his account. Ben Stokes also got out on Nortje’s delivery.

Herschelle Gibbs celebrates South Africa’s bowling performance at Lord’s

Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs has appreciated the bowling efforts by the South African team in the first two hours of the game. Till Lunch on day 1, England managed to score 100 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Gibbs called it a really good two hours for the South African bowlers.

“Sorry Make that a really good 2hrs,” Herschelle Gibbs tweeted.

Gibbs scored 8094 ODI runs, courtesy of 21 centuries, whereas he also has 6167 test runs under his belt. He was one of the best South African batters to play the game. During the 2008 U-19 World Cup, Virat Kohli called Herschelle Gibbs his favourite cricketer.

Gibbs’ career most reckoning achievement has to be the moment when he became the first player in international cricket to hit six sixes in an over. He achieved the feat against the Netherlands in the 2007 World Cup in West Indies.