Sportpark Westvliet The Hague pitch report today match: NZ vs NED 2nd T20 pitch batting or bowling

Sportpark Westvliet The Hague pitch report today match

The Netherlands will take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the 2-match T20I series at the Sportpark Westvliet in Hague. New Zealand won the first T20I, and they would want to seal the series, whereas the hosts would want to level it.

The pacers of the Blackcaps were on fire in the last match where the duo of Blair Tickner and Ben Sears scripted the win for the visitors. Martin Guptill will again be the main batter for the Blackcaps in this match. The Dutch bowlers bowled well in the last match, but the batters need to step up.

The Sportpark Westvliet in Hague is set to host its 2nd T20I match in a row. This track at the Sportpark Westvliet has supported the pacers in the past, and it was evident in the last match as well. The Kiwi duo of Ben Sears and Blair Tickner took full advantage of the conditions and combined for seven wickets.

This track provides movement to the seamers throughout, and the overcast conditions also favour their cause. There is an extra amount of bounce on this wicket which the pacers can use to deceive the batters. In the initial overs of the game, there is a visible amount of swing as well.

Although, with all being said, the batters can also take the advantage of the fast outfield and smaller boundaries. Once set, the batters can play their shots and the players with aggressive intent are expected to bat well on this ground.

A total of 6 T20Is have been played at this very ground, where the chasing teams have won three times, and the teams batting first have won it a couple of times. The average 1st innings T20I score here has been just 147 runs, so it is clear that batting has not been that easy here.