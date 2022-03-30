RCB vs KKR who will win today match: Bangalore vs Kolkata Match Prediction today IPL 2022

Bangalore vs Kolkata Match Prediction: The SportsRush brings you the prediction of the IPL 2022 game between Bangalore vs Kolkata.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in the sixth league game of IPL 2022. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. KKR are looking for their 2nd straight win, whereas RCB would want to get their first win of the campaign. The game will be live on Star Sports from 7.30 PM IST.

Bangalore vs Kolkata Match Prediction

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is excellent for batting and the boundaries of this ground are small as well. There will be a lot of dew in the 2nd innings and both teams would want to bowl first.

Royal Challengers Bangalore preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their first game of the tournament, and they would want to bounce back. The form of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli is looking great, whereas Dinesh Karthik also finished well in the last one. However, the rest of the batting of this side is quite inexperienced.

Mohammad Siraj scalped a couple of wickets in the last game, but he leaked a lot of runs. The same was the case with Harshal Patel as well and the death bowling of the side has to improve.

Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep/Siddharth Kaul.

Kolkata Knight Riders preview

Kolkata Knight Riders started the tournament with a win, and they are looking for their 2nd straight win. Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy was impressive in the first game. Umesh Yadav has been able to swing the ball in the initial overs, and the rest of the bowlers also bowled well in the last game.

Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer form a brilliant opening pair, and the rest of the batters are also looking in a good rhythm.

Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav.

Match Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders are the favourites to win this game. The bowling line-up of the side is looking solid, whereas the batters are also looking in fine rhythm. For Bangalore, their death bowling is a team of concern. In overall balance, KKR are looking very balanced.