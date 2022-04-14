Cricket match prediction 100% sure: SRH vs KKR who will win IPL 2022 match

Cricket match prediction 100% sure: The SportsRush brings you the match prediction of the IPL 2022 game between Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the league game of Indian Premier League 2022. The game will be played at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on 15 April 2022 at 7.30 PM IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won three of their five games in the tournament, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad have won two of their four games in the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won their last two games, and they are looking in good form.

Washington Sundar will miss this game due to an injury, and this is going to be a huge blow for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sundar has scalped four wickets this season at an economy of 7.85, and he has been a handy batter as well for the side.

A total of 21 games have been played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, where Kolkata Knight Riders have won 14 and Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to win just seven games. It is worth noting that Kolkata Knight Riders have won all the last five games against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma has been the best batter of the Sunrisers Hyderabad with 139 runs, whereas Andre Russel has been the best batter for Kolkata Knight Riders with 130 runs. In Bowling, Umesh Yadav (10 wickets) and T Natarajan (8 wickets) are the highest wicket-takers of KKR and SRH, respectively.

Kolkata Knight Riders have lost the only game that they have played on this ground, whereas this will be the first game of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium this season. The pitch at the Brabourne has been brilliant for batting this season, and the dew factor will play an important part in this game.

Probable XI of both sides:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russel, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Rasikh Salam.

Match Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders are the favourites to win this game.

Disclaimer: Our prediction is based on analysis of the players partaking in the match, head-to-head record between both the teams, pitch report, and a perusal of other reasoning. No prediction can be 100% correct.