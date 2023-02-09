Star Sports Hindi commentators today: Who are India vs Australia Hindi commentators cricket today for IND vs AUS Test?

Team India have asserted their dominance on the Australian team in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Opted to bat first, the visitors had the worst possible start where they lost both of their openers (David Warner and Usman Khawaja) for the team’s score of 2 runs.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then started Australia’s fightback, and they added 82 runs for the 3rd wicket. Both of them were looking great in the middle, but Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership by dismissing Labuschagne. He then took the wicket of Matt Renshaw on the very next ball.

Smith also could not last long, and Jadeja bowled him as well to take India on the top of the game. Australia lost their 5 wickets for just 109 runs, and they will need something magical in order to make a comeback in this match. Although India have mostly struggled to dismiss the tailenders, they would want to wrap them quickly in this match.

Star Sports Hindi commentators today

The match between India and Australia is being broadcasted in multiple languages, and Star Sports have some star names in the Hindi commentary panel. The popularity of Hindi commentary has certainly grown a lot over the years.

Padamjeet Sehrawat, who is famous for his Kabaddi commentary has also been a regular part of the commentary panel in the ongoing home season, and he is also doing his duties. Sanjay Bangar, Deep Dasgupta, Jatin Sapru and Irfan Pathan are other names available in the Hindi commentary panel.

Hindi is one of the most spoken languages in India, and it takes the game to the masses as well. The fans are able to hear their favourite game from some of the biggest names in the industry in their own language.

Star Sports Hindi Commentators: Jatin Sapru, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Irfan Pathan, Deep Dasgupta, Sanjay Bangar.