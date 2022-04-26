Jos Buttler stats vs RCB and last 5 innings list: Jos Buttler vs Harshal Patel IPL record

Jos Buttler stats vs RCB: The English batter will be playing his 11th match against Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight.

The kind of form Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler is in in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, it goes without saying that he will be the centre of attraction against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

In his previous five T20s (including a T20I a decade ago) in Pune, Buttler has scored 155 runs at an average and strike rate of 51.67 and 151.96. While Buttler hasn’t scored a T20 half-century at this venue, him scoring as many as three centuries this season are enough for the opposition to be making plans to contain him on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler stats vs RCB

Set to face Royal Challengers for the 11th time in the IPL, Buttler would want to build on his decent record against them. For now, Buttler’s 298 runs in 10 innings against Bangalore have come at an average and strike rate of 37.25 and 149 including a couple of half-centuries.

Although in a losing cause, Buttler had scored a career-best 70* (47) in his last encounter against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this month. As a fielder, Buttler has grabbed three IPL catches against this opposition over the years.

Jos Buttler vs Harshal Patel IPL record

The highest run-scorer of this season (till now) facing the highest wicket-taker of the last season has it in it to form an intriguing contest. However, it is worth mentioning that Buttler and Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel have only faced each other once in the IPL.

Buttler, who has scored only 6 (9) against Patel in the IPL, is yet to be dismissed by him.