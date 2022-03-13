Steve Smith last century in Test cricket: List of Steve Smith Test centuries

Steve Smith last century in Test cricket: Australian batter has not scored a test century for over a year now.

Australia batter Steve Smith is one of the greats of the Test format. Smith’s consistency in the Test format has been appreciated by the legends of the game. Smith, who started his career as a leg-spin bowling all-rounder, is now one of the best batters of the game.

Steve Smith has scored 7,934 Test runs at an astonishing average of 60.11 with the help of 27 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He is the fastest batter to reach 7,000 test runs. Ashes 2019 in England was the most memorable one for Smith where he scored 774 runs at an average of 110.57. Smith has won three Allan Border Medals in his career, which is given to the best Australian cricketer of the year.

Steve Smith last century in Test cricket

Steve Smith, who currently is at the third position in the ICC test batters rankings, has scored 27 centuries so far in his career. He scored his last hundred against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground last year.

Smith is searching for his next Test century since 2021. He has scored six half-centuries since then but has not been able to convert it into three figures. In the ongoing series against Pakistan, Smith has scored two half-centuries in two innings, but he got out in the 70s both of the times.

Nice to spend some time in the middle having some fun. Poor shot to get out 🙄🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/B3KT8tf59h — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) March 7, 2022

Since his last Test century, Smith has scored 485 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40.41. Smith, who has scored five half-centuries in this period, had come closest to score a century when he posted 93 (201) against England at the Adelaide Oval last year.

List of Steve Smith Test centuries