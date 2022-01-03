Stomach bug meaning in cricket: Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing today’s 2nd IND vs SA Johannesburg Test?

Shreyas Iyer not playing: The Indian batter has been ruled out of the second Test due to an illness according to an official release.

During the first day of the second Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Johannesburg, India opening batter Mayank Agarwal became their first wicket to fall after a disciplined 36-run opening partnership.

It all happened right after the first drinks break of the match when South Africa fast bowler Marco Jansen picked a wicket in only his second over. Bowling from over the wicket, Jansen put on display a replica of Agarwal’s dismissal from the second innings of the first Test in Centurion.

Wanting to play a loose drive off the left-arm pacer, Agarwal ended up edging a delivery which went with the angle to induce and edge and get caught by South Africa wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne.

Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing 2nd Test vs South Africa?

Despite his below par form in the recent years, India are likely to miss regular captain Virat Kohli, who has been ruled out of this match due to an upper back spasm.

Batter Hanuma Vihari, who had been sent to South Africa with the A team at the expense of missing New Zealand Tests at home, has been rewarded with a middle-order spot in place of Kohli.

While India had the option of including batter Shreyas Iyer as well, they have taken a fair decision by including Vihari, who deserved to play ahead of Iyer against New Zealand.

Having said that, it was only after the start of the match that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) provided an official update on Iyer’s illness. “Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer was also ruled out of selection for the 2nd Test owing to a stomach bug,” BCCI said in an official release.

While the exact nature of Iyer’s illness remains unknown, a stomach bug means an issue with respect to the digestive system. Upset digestion or upset stomach is generally categorized under a stomach bug.