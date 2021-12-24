Super Sport Park cricket stadium Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Centurion Tests?

Super Sport Park cricket stadium Test records: Centurion will host the first Test match between South Africa and India from Sunday.

The first Test match of India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22 will commence in Centurion from December 26 (Sunday). The Boxing-Day Test will kick-start a busy international season for both the teams as they will be playing non-stop cricket both at home and away from now onwards.

India, who haven’t won a Test series in South Africa, wouldn’t have got a better venue than the SuperSport Park to start proceedings of this tour. Readers must note that two out of their three Test victories in South Africa have come at the SuperSport Park. Having won both their Tests in Centurion so far, it would be extremely special for India to win their first three Tests at an overseas venue.

As far as the hosts are concerned, even they have a stellar Test record in Centurion winning 21 and losing just two (both against India) out of their 26 Test here. Centurion, whose last Test was the Boxing Day Test of 2020, will be hosting one after an exact year.

Super Sport Park cricket stadium Test records

Talking about the highest run-scorers in Test matches at this venue, there are no points for guessing that former South African batters namely Hashim Amla (1,356), Jacques Kallis (1,267), AB de Villiers (1,257), Mark Boucher (656) and Ashwell Prince (581) dominate the list. Below is the list of Top five run-scorers in Centurion Tests among active players:

S. No. Name Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 1 Quinton de Kock (SA) 7 492 129* 61.5 1 3 2 Dean Elgar (SA) 7 337 95 30.63 0 3 3 Temba Bavuma (SA) 4 298 78* 74.5 0 3 4 Aiden Markram (SA) 4 197 94 28.14 0 2 5 Virat Kohli (IND) 1 158 153 79 1 0

After Kohli, other players of the current Indian squad who feature in this list are Ravichandran Ashwin (41), Ishant Sharma (30), Mohammed Shami (29), Cheteshwar Pujara (19), Lokesh Rahul (14) and Jasprit Bumrah (2).

As is the case with batting, there isn’t much difference in the bowling department as South Africans dominate there as well. The top-five wicket-takers in Centurion Tests are Dale Steyn (59), Makhaya Ntini (54), Kagiso Rabada (35), Morne Morkel (32) and Kallis (31).

A slight difference in the bowling department is the presence of an active pacer in Rabada. Below is the list of Top five wicket-takers in Centurion Tests among active players:

S. No. Name Matches Wickets Average SR 5 10 1 Kagiso Rabada (SA) 5 35 18.8 29.8 2 1 2 Duanne Olivier (SA) 1 11 8.72 15.8 2 1 3 Stuart Broad (ENG) 3 11 32.36 65.7 0 0 4 James Anderson (ENG) 3 11 39.11 75.7 0 0 5 Kyle Abbott (SA) 3 10 17.5 40 1 0

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who is the only Indian bowler to play a couple of Tests in Centurion, is also their highest wicket-taker here with his seven wickets coming at an average and strike rate of 29.42 and 56.7. Others Indian bowlers on this list who are also part of the current squad are Ashwin (5), Shami (5) and Bumrah (3).