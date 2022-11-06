Suryakumar Yadav last 10 T20 innings score: SKY last 10 T20 innings full list

If ever a depiction of crazy T20 batting form is needed, India batter Suryakumar Yadav’s intrepid display of batting in 2022 will be among the top contenders to be learnt lessons from.

Yadav, 32, continued to treat bowlers with utter disrespect scoring his 12th T20I half-century, 10th under Rohit Sharma, ninth this year, eighth at No. 4, fourth at a neutral venue, third in Australia and first against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 12th over, Yadav scored an insane 61* (25) with the help of six fours and four sixes to play a titular role in powering India to 186/5 in 20 overs after Sharma won the toss and chose to bat. Had it not been for Yadav’s unbelievable knock, the Indian team would’ve never been able to score 107 runs in the second half of their innings (79 in the last quarter).

Out of this world stuff from SKY🔥👏

Why don’t you share the cheat code for batting with us @surya_14kumar?😉 #INDvsZIM #T20WorldCup — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) November 6, 2022

Batting at a strike rate of 244 is one thing but batting in the manner in which Yadav is batting these days is completely other. The sheer effortlessness with which Yadav hit Zimbabwean fast bowlers behind the stumps spoke highly about him being in a class of his own. A street-smart batter who backs his instincts and skills to a tee, Yadav forced the opposition to be short of answers in a dead-rubber match.

Suryakumar Yadav last 10 T20 innings list

With all his last 10 T20 innings coming for India, Yadav has amassed 413 runs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 192.99 with the help of as many as six half-centuries in this period.

