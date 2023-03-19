Suryakumar Yadav last 10 ODI innings score: SKY last 10 innings in ODIs full list

India batter Suryakumar Yadav’s last 10 T20 innings had been doing the rounds until a few months ago. Nicknamed SKY due to his initials, a primary reason behind the same was his sky-rocketing form in the shortest format in the last year or so.

Yadav, 32, again finds himself in the middle of immense queries with respect to his last 10 innings. Although the format is ODIs on this particular occasion, a primary reason behind the same is his terrible form in the original white-ball format.

Expected to leave a mark in ODIs especially after his heroics in T20Is, Yadav hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations for some strange reason. A curious case of extremes across the two limited-overs formats, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Yadav is running out of opportunities in the Indian ODI team in an ICC Cricket World Cup year.

Since making his ODI debut in Sri Lanka 20 months ago, Yadav has scored 433 runs across 20 innings at an average of 25.47 and a strike rate of 102.36 with a couple of half-centuries.

Suryakumar Yadav last 10 ODI innings score

However, as far as his current form is concerned, Yadav is struggling big time on the back of returning with 110 runs across 10 innings at an average and strike rate of 12.22 and 118.27 respectively.

S. No. Runs Balls 4s 6s Opposition Ground 1 0 1 0 0 Australia Visakhapatnam 2 0 1 0 0 Australia Mumbai 3 14 9 0 2 New Zealand Indore 4 31 26 4 0 New Zealand Hyderabad 5 4 4 0 0 Sri Lanka Thiruvananthapuram 6 6 10 0 0 New Zealand Christchurch 7 34* 25 2 3 New Zealand Hamilton 8 4 3 1 0 New Zealand Auckland 9 8 6 1 0 West Indies Port of Spain 10 9 8 0 1 West Indies Port of Spain

Yadav, who has been dismissed for single-digit scores eight times out of these 10 innings, has most recently registered consecutive first-ball ducks against Australia. In addition to 0 (1) being reflected in front of Yadav’s name, another commonality between the two dismissals is Australia speedster Mitchell Starc finding him wanting in front of the stumps in the first powerplay.