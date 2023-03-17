Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report: Pitch report of Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI tomorrow match

Bangladesh will take on Ireland in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet. After dominating a strong English side, the hosts would want to continue their good form in this series as well.

Bangladesh’s performances have always been great at their home venue, and they are expected to dominate in this series as well. The all-round duo of Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will play a key role for the hosts in this series. In the batting department, captain Tamim Iqbal will be vital along with Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Ireland will face a tough challenge in the subcontinent conditions, and it will be interesting to see how they will adapt to it. Batter Harry Tector has impressed in the international circuit lately, and the presence of batter Paul Stirling is also a boost for the side. The spin duo of George Dockrell and Andy McBrine will be very vital here.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report

Sylhet International Stadium is ready to host its first ODI match after a span of more than two years. The last ODI match at this ground was played between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in 2020, where Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by 123 runs.

A total of four ODIs have been played here, where three of them have been won by the teams batting first. The first innings average score has been 291 runs, which proves that batting has been easy here. The boundaries are also not that big at this venue.

The track is generally a bit on the slower side, and the spinners are expected to get some help from the pitch. A fresh pitch is expected, and it may get slow down as the match goes on. Both captains may opt to bat first as it will be the best time for the batters to use the conditions.