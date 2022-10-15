T 20 World Cup 2022 venue list: How many venues will host 2022 ICC T20 World Cup?

T 20 World Cup 2022 venue list: A total of seven venues will host the matches of the imminent T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

16 top teams from across the world have gathered in the continent of Australia to partake in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will commence with its qualifying round from October 16 onwards, with Namibia to lock horns against the Asian champions Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

The initial stage will see eight teams vying for the final four spots in the next stage – ‘ Super 12’, where two top teams from each of ‘Group A’ and Group ‘B’, will join the top eight teams as per the ICC T20I rankings.

The ‘Super 12’ stage will commence from October 22 onwards, just a day after the end of the qualifying round, with Australia scheduled to take on New Zealand at what would be a full-house Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The grand finale of the eighth edition of the World Cup will take place on November 13, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

How many venues will host 2022 ICC T20 World Cup?

A total of seven venues across the whole of Australia will host a total of 16 teams, which will collectively play 45 T20I matches.

The 12 matches of the qualifying round featuring eight teams, will be played across two venues in – Simonds Stadium in Geelong, and the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The ‘Super 12’ matches will take place across a total of six venues in – Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), The Gabba in Brisbane, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Perth Stadium, the Adelaide Oval, and the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The first semi-final (October 9) will take place at the Adelaide Oval, while the MCG will host the second semi-final (November 10) and the grand finale (November 13).

T 20 World Cup 2022 venue list

Simonds Stadium (Geelong)

Bellerive Oval (Hobart)

Sydney Cricket Ground (Sydney)

The Gabba (Brisbane)

Adelaide Oval (Adelaide)

Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne)

Perth Stadium (Perth).