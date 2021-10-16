T20 World Cup 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch 2021 ICC T20 World Cup matches?

T20 World Cup 2021 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of T20 World Cup 2021.

The seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is all in readiness of commencing at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground from tomorrow. In what will be the first world event to be played in Oman, it will also be the first time that a T20 World Cup is being played after as many as five years.

The 16-team tournament has been divided into two rounds. Scheduled to begin from Sunday, Round 1 comprises of eight teams who will have to qualify for Round 2 (Super 12s). Group into Group A and B, four teams will play three matches against each team of their group. Top two teams from both the groups will join the rest of eight teams for Super 12s.

Unlike any other Qualifying round, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers would allure public interest from across the world primarily due to the presence of teams such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Readers must note that Round 2 will commence with a double-header fixtures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on October 23.

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia.

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Network will be broadcasting the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India. As is generally the case with a world event on Star Network, they have put forward multiple options for fans to watch this prestigious tournament.

Star, who haven’t officially announced the list of commentators for the World Cup as of now, are expected to broadcast matches in at least English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. As far as the exact channels are concerned, fans will be able to watch the Qualifiers on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

Online users can stream all matches of the tournament on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Date – 17/10/2021 (Sunday) – 14/11/2021 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 03:30 PM (IST) and 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar.