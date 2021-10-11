T20 World Cup 2021 Prize Money: How much cash prize will winner and runners-up of T20 World Cup win?

T20 World Cup 2021 Prize Money: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will have a total prize money of a whopping USD 5.6 million.

The seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is all set to commence in less than a week from today. The 29-day tournament will be played between 16 teams in two rounds.

Round 1, which will comprise of eight teams namely Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia, Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman, will be played between October 17 and October 22.

Round 2, which will comprise of England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and four other teams from the aforementioned names, will be played between October 23 and November 14.

2007 ☑️

2009 ☑️

2012 ☑️

2014 ☑️

2016 ☑️

2021 👀 Shoaib Malik is likely to make his sixth ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup appearance this year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wlOvT23j1D — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 11, 2021

Being played after more than half-a-decade, T20 World Cup 2021 will be worth-watching primarily because of the elongated time gap it is being played after.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Prize Money

ICC (International Cricket Council) have announced a whopping USD 5.6 million overall prize money for this T20 World Cup. It is worth mentioning that this prize money will be divided into multiple parts in a bid to ensure cash rewards to all participating teams.

For starters, the winning team of the world event will take home USD 1.6 million. Runners-up, on the other hand, will take home the exact half of the same amount, i.e., $800,000.

As far as the remaining two semi-finalists are concerned, they will win a cash prize of $400,000 each for finishing in the Top Four of the tournament.

The rest of the teams of Round 2 (Super 12s) will win a cash prize of $70,000. Hence, a total of eight teams will win this amount irrespective of how they play in the World Cup.

Similarly, each team of Round 1 will also receive a cash prize of $40,000 irrespective of the performance. Last but not the least, any team which will win a match in the tournament will receive an additional $40,000 per victory.

Winner – $ 1.6 million

Runners-up – $800,000.

Semi-finalists – $400,000.

Knocked out in Round 2 (Super 12s) – $70,000.

Knocked out in Round 1 – $40,000.

Winner of each match – $40,000.