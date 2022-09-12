T20 World Cup 2022 India team list: India squad for World Cup 2022 player list

T20 World Cup 2022 India team: India have made a couple of changes to finalize their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has announced a strong 15-member squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Having nudged all the news reports doing the rounds since this morning, the squad doesn’t comprise of any surprising change before a world event.

Injured fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have recovered to return to the T20I squad in place of fast bowler Avesh Khan and spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Both Bumrah and Patel had played their last representative match during the tour of England a couple of months ago. Despite being in the squad for the tour of West Indies, Patel hadn’t played any match due to a rib injury.

In what remain the only two changes from India’s Asia Cup 2022 squad, an extra pacer for a spinner was always expected to be included in the squad. While Bishnoi hasn’t done anything worth getting dropped from the squad, India have refrained from including another leg-spinners in addition to Yuzvendra Chahal. As a result, ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been given a go to represent India down under.

The selectors have also backed vice-captain KL Rahul and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant in the squad. The development has it in it to witness India playing with an exact same top-order from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

T20 World Cup 2022 India team

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Batter Shreyas Iyer, all-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Deepak Chahar were the Indian standbys for Asia Cup 2022. While Patel is part of the main squad as injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s replacement, Iyer and Chahar have retained their positions as standbys.

The duo will be joined by Bishnoi and fast bowler Mohammed Shami as a part of a four-member standby group. Shami, 32, had last played a T20I during the previous T20I World Cup.