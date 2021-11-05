T20 World Cup Points Table 2021 India: How will India qualify for semi finals?

T20 World Cup Points Table 2021 India: With India’s semi-final berth still unconfirmed, here’s how points table looks like before knock outs

The Super 12, Group 2 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup between India and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium is underway with India skipper Virat Kohli going lucky on his birthday by winning the Toss for the first time in the tournament, and deciding to bowl first.

It is worth mentioning that this is yet another do-or-die match for India as far as their hopes for making it to the semi-finals are concerned- which as of now hangs by the thinnest of threads.

Team India will have to win both the remaining matches in the group- the one undergoing versus Scotland, and other against Namibia which would take place on Monday, November 8. But, this is not it. Fate also has to play a huge role for India’s hopes to make it through to the final four.

How will India qualify for semi finals?

Sunday, November 7, 2021- the date India’s hope hangs by. New Zealand would face Afghanistan on this day during match no. 40 of the ongoing World Cup.

Team Afghanistan perhaps would never in their lifetime witness their team being cheered by a population of over a billion. But, they will on Sunday when they face New Zealand. With the aggressive brand of Cricket Afghanistan have played so far, one should write them off at one’s own peril. So, India have a good news here.

Thus, if Afghanistan manage to beat New Zealand on the upcoming Sunday, and New Zealand having beat Namibia by 52 runs earlier today, each of these three teams- New Zealand, Afghanistan, and India (assuming they beat Namibia), would end up on 6 points each.

It would all then boil down to the run-rate game. This is why winning big against Namibia and Scotland is crucial for India as Afghanistan have a superb run rate of +1.481 and New Zealand have a better run rate than India at +1.277.

On, the flip side, if New Zealand just manage beat Afghanistan on Sunday, India’s hope of qualifying for the semi-final automatically would come to an end.

T20 World Cup Points Table 2021 India (before match no.37)

Super 12 Group 2 Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR Pakistan 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.065 New Zealand 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.277 Afghanistan 4 2 2 0 0 4 1.481 India 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.073 Namibia 4 1 1 0 0 2 -1.851 Scotland 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.645

For more Cricket, related news, click here