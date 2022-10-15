T20 World Cup schedule group and format: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 groups list

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 groups: As many as 16 teams are participating in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 down under.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will go down as the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup after beginning 15 years ago. Second T20 World Cup to be played within a year of its previous season, it will be the first to be played in Australia (third across formats).

With T20 World Cups being played in consecutive years, there’s no change whatsoever in the format of the tournament. While 16 teams are participating on this occasion as well, there are a couple of changes among them as Zimbabwe and United Arab Emirates have replaced Oman and Papua New Guinea from last year.

Scheduled to begin in Geelong from tomorrow, a six-day qualifying round will be played between eight teams. Divided into two groups of four each, Top Two teams from both the groups will join the remaining eight teams for Super 12s.

In the second round of the tournament, 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six each. A league round will see each team playing five matches before the Top Two teams qualifying for semi-finals to be played on November 9 and 10 in Sydney and Adelaide respectively.

Among the seven venues for this World Cup, Geelong and Hobart will be hosting Group A and Group B matches respectively in the first round. While these six matches will be the only ones to be played in Geelong, Hobart is also slated to host three Super 12 matches later in the tournament.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 groups list

First Round Group A – Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Namibia

First Round Group B – Ireland, West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe

Super 12 Group 1 – England, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan, TBA, TBA

Super 12 Group 2 – Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, South Africa, TBA, TBA

