T20 World Cup fixtures 2022: When will T20 World Cup start?

T20 World Cup fixtures 2022: The SportRush brings you the fixtures of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is set to start on 16 October, 2022 with the match between Sri Lanka vs Namibia at Kardinia Park in Geelong. A total of 16 teams are taking part in the tournament, where 8 teams will first play in the Qualifier round to seal their place in the Super-12 stages of the tournament.

In the Super-12 stages, 8 teams are already fixed, and the remaining 4 positions will be decided after the qualifier stages. The tournament will be played across 7 venues in Australia i.e. Geelong, Hobart, Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne will host the knockout games of the tournament.

England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan are in Group 1 of the Super-12 stages, whereas India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa are in Group 2. It is interesting to see that Sri Lanka and West Indies are playing in the qualifier stages of the tournament.

Australia won the tournament last year, and they would want to retain their crown in their home conditions. Babar Azam was the highest run-scorer of the tournament last season with 303 runs, whereas Wanindu Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker with 16 points.

T20 World Cup fixtures 2022

October 16: Sri Lanka vs Namibia at Kardinia Park, Geelong (9:30 am)

October 16: United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands at Kardinia Park, Geelong (1:30 pm)

October 17: West Indies vs Scotland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (9:30 am)

October 17: Zimbabwe vs Ireland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (1:30 pm)

October 18: Namibia vs Netherlands at Kardinia Park, Geelong (9:30 am)

October 18: Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates at Kardinia Park, Geelong (1:30 pm)

October 19: Scotland vs Ireland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (9:30 am)

October 19: West Indies vs Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (1:30 pm)

October 20: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands at Kardinia Park, Geelong (9:30 am)

October 20: Namibia vs United Arab Emirates at Kardinia Park, Geelong (1:30 pm)

October 21: West Indies vs Ireland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (9:30 am)

October 21: Scotland vs Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (1:30 pm)

October 22: New Zealand vs Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (12:30 pm)

October 22: England vs Afghanistan at Optus Stadium, Perth (4:30 pm)

October 23: Qualifier A1 vs Qualifier B2 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (9:30 am)

October 23: India vs Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (1:30 pm)

October 24: Bangladesh vs Qualifier A2 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (9:30 am)

October 24: South Africa vs Qualifier B1 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (1:30 pm)

October 25: Australia vs Qualifier A1 at Optus Stadium, Perth (4:30 pm)

October 26: England vs Qualifier B2 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (9:30 am)

October 26: New Zealand vs Afghanistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1:30 pm)

October 27: South Africa vs Bangladesh at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (8:30 am)

October 27: India vs Qualifier A2 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (12:30 pm)

October 27: Pakistan vs Qualifier-B1 at Optus Stadium, Perth (4:30 pm)

October 28: Afghanistan vs Qualifier B2 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (9:30 am)

October 28: England vs Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1:30 pm)

October 29: New Zealand vs Qualifier A1 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (1:30 pm)

October 30: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B1 at The Gabba, Brisbane (8:30 am)

October 30: Pakistan vs Qualifier A2 at The Gabba, Brisbane (12:30 pm)

October 30: India vs South Africa at Optus Stadium, Perth (4:30 pm)

October 31: Australia vs Qualifier B2 at The Gabba, Brisbane (1:30 pm)

November 1: Afghanistan vs Qualifier A1 at The Gabba, Brisbane (9:30 am)

November 1: England vs New Zealand at The Gabba, Brisbane (1:30 pm)

November 2: Qualifier B1 vs Qualifier A2 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (9:30 am)

November 2: India vs Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (1:30 pm)

November 3: Pakistan vs South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (1:30 pm)

November 4: New Zealand vs Qualifier B2 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (9:30 am)

November 4: Australia vs Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (1:30 pm)

November 5: England vs Qualifier A1 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (1:30 pm)

November 6: South Africa vs Qualifier A2 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (5:30 am)

November 6: Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (9:30 am)

November 6: India vs Qualifier B1 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1:30 pm)

November 9: Semi-Final 1 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (1:30 pm)

November 10: Semi-Final 2 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (1:30 pm)

November 13: Final at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1:30 pm)

**All timings in IST