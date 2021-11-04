T20 World Cup winners: How many teams have won ICC T20 World Cup?

ICC T20 World Cup winners: Barring West Indies, no other team has won the ICC T20 World Cup twice in the history of the tournament.

ICC T20 World Cup, known as the ICC World Twenty20 before the ongoing edition, is into its seventh season. While five seasons have been played with a two-year gap in between, other seasons have been played with a less than one and a five-year gap in between.

As was the case between 2009 and 2010 World Cups, 2021 and 2022 World Cups will also be played in successive years. Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia would’ve hosted their first T20 World Cup last year. With the global pandemic affecting the international calendar, Australia will now host a World Cup in 2022.

Talking about the ongoing tournament, England and Pakistan have emerged as clear front-runners of lifting the trophy in the Super 12s. With both the teams in different groups in Round 2, it would be a pity if they don’t get to lock horns against each other at some part of the tournament.

ICC T20 World Cup winners

Played in South Africa in 2007, the first edition of the T20 World Cup was won by India. Among the lesser experienced teams, India had surprised one and all by lifting the title under the captaincy of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Pakistan, who were the runners-up in 2007, had managed to lift the title in 2009 in England. In the third edition in West Indies the following year, England had emerged as the winners in the Caribbean.

It was after this season that West Indies’ supremacy in the shortest format had been introduced to the audiences as West Indies lifted a couple of titles in 2012 and 2016 – both under the captaincy of Daren Sammy.

Sri Lanka, who had played the finals of many world events without winning any title before 2014, had defeated India comprehensively in the final of the ICC World Twenty20 2014.

