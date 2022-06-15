Team India captain 2022: Full list of Indian Cricket team captains in 2022

Team India captain 2022: The Indian Cricket team has seen quite a few changes in the leadership role across the different formats.

After Rishabh Pant’s maiden appointment as the captain of the Indian Cricket team for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa, flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya too, is all set to don the captaincy hat for the imminent two-match away T20I series against Ireland, beginning June 26.

Hardik Pandya named captain for India’s 2 T20Is in Ireland. Rahul Tripathi gets a call-up. Umran Malik also still there. #IREvInd #CricketTwitter #INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/Ic940PZ0IH — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 15, 2022

While some of these changes in captaincy are a result of busy match schedule, the others were injury related while also marked with unfortunate controversies.

It all began before the 2021 T20 World Cup which was conducted in the UAE, when Virat Kohli, after yet another disappointing season as skipper of the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), decided to not only step down as captain of the franchise, but also as the skipper of team India in the T20 format.

Rohit Sharma was ultimately agreed upon as team India captain across all formats later, but not before Virat even relinquished the post of skipper in the ODIs, and later was stripped off as Test captain as well by the BCCI.

All of this chaos also led to KL Rahul being handed a captaincy debut as well in ODIs against South Africa.

Team India captain 2022

Resultantly, since the beginning of the year 2022, team India has had a total of five players donning the captaincy hat across different formats so far.

While Kohli continued as the Test skipper until the team’s last Test against South Africa in January, KL Rahul took over in the absence of Rohit Sharma for the ODIs that followed, with the latter ruled out due to injury.

Full list of Indian Cricket team captains in 2022