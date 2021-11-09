Team India new captain: Rohit Sharma is the front-runner to lead Indian Cricket Team

Team India new captain: With Virat’s T20I captaincy tenure coming to an end, Rohit Sharma is likely to become the new captain.

Team India ended their T20 World Cup campaign with a nine wickets win over Namibia. The performance of the Indian Team was a letdown in the tournament, and they failed to make it to the knockouts.

With this tournament, Virat’s tenure as T20I captain and Shastri’s tenure as a head coach came to an end. India achieved a lot in the test format under these two, but they certainly struggled with the white-ball.

At the toss against Namibia, Virat acknowledged his captaincy tenure. “It’s been an honour for me,” Virat said.

“I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. It’s also time for me to create some space and prioritise things moving forward and unfortunately, the shortest format of the game has to give way to the longer formats.”

Team India new captain: Rohit Sharma leads the race

BCCI is yet to announce the new T20I captain of the team, but Rohit is certainly the front runner. With two world-cups in the next two years, Rohit will definitely be the best short-term choice considering his experience.

Even Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri also acknowledged Rohit in their interviews.

Before the BCCI and Selectors could make a formal announcement, Virat and Shastri, it seems, have already announced India’s next T20 captain – Rohit Sharma. #ViratKohli #RohitSharma — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) November 8, 2021



“Obviously, Rohit is here, he’s [been] overlooking [overseeing] things for a while now. We’ll always be the leaders in the group but [it’s] also a milestone moment for Indian cricket, especially moving forwards,” Virat said.

“I think in Rohit you’ve got a very capable guy, he’s won so many IPLs, he’s the vice-captain of this side. He’s ready in the wings to take that job. As far as the T20 team goes, I think we’ll always have a strong team,” Shastri said.

The Indian Express also reported that Rahul Dravid wants Rohit Sharma to lead in the white-ball formats.

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy record

Rohit Sharma is not inferior to lead a T20 side. Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles, the most by any captain. At the International stage, Rohit has led India in 19 T20Is, out of which India won 15. Ravi Shastri’s only major trophy win has been Asia Cup 2018, Rohit was the captain in that tournament too. So, Rohit has a stellar record as captain, and he is certainly the best option to lead India right now.