“Team that I will continue to back till the day I watch the Sport”: Ravi Shastri expresses mixed feelings post signing off as Team India coach

Ravi Shastri expresses mixed feelings as he bids adieu to what has been a fantastic stint as head coach of Team India

“Sometimes in life it’s not about what you accomplish. It’s what you overcome”, said Ravi Shastri just before Team India played their last game versus Namibia during the T20 World Cup under him as the Head Coach.

The aforementioned words were for Team India, who have arguably played their best Cricket, especially in the last couple of years in all formats of the game.

One could sense, through his words, that he was relinquishing his coaching duties with his head held high. His final speech addressed to his team, made us realize how immensely proud he was as coach when he had previously exclaimed that he had in fact ‘overachieved’ what he had initially envisaged in 2017.

Ravi Shastri took to his social media site to express yet again as to how he would cherish each and every moment he spent with the lot of players who played under his guidance.

He also exclaimed that he would continue to back the team till the day he would continue to watch the Sport. While the words seemed to have been typed by a man who was proud of himself and the men under him, they also had an emotional undertone akin a father’s final words to his beloved son who he would not see for some years to come in the future.

Shastri also tagged Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane after the words in his tweet.

Now that the penny has dropped…thank you so much for making me part of this incredible journey. Memories that I will cherish and a team that I will continue to back till the time I’m able to watch the sport #TeamIndia @imVkohli @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88 🇮🇳🙏🏻 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 13, 2021

Shastri’s biggest achievement as Team India coach was in 2019, when Team India under Virat Kohli defeated Australia 2-1 in Tests for the first time ever on Australian soil. India, in fact became the first Asian team to have achieved this feat.

They defeated the Aussies 2-1 yet again, on their next tour this year, with an inexperienced and injury-marred team on this occasion, against an Aussie side playing with a packed, star-studded group of individuals.

Under him, India topped the ICC Test Team Rankings charts for 42 months between 2016-20. Team India also qualified for the finals of the inaugural World Test Championship this year.

While Team India, could not win an ICC tournament under him, he has made sure that the Cricketing fraternity now doesn’t look at his team as the one who would only dominate at Home.

An ICC Trophy or two would have acted as a cherry on the cake, but the fact that the cake was already iced the way he would have liked before he left, was as imperative as anything else.

And as they say, Trophies are good for one’s ego, but Statistics are enough for great sides.