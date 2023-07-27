“That Is A Corker!”: Mitchell Starc Uproots Ben Stokes’ Off-Stump With Absolute Jaffa At The Oval [WATCH]

England Test captain Ben Stokes (3) found himself at the receiving end of an absolute snorter of a delivery bowled by the Australian left-arm quick Mitchell Starc on day 1 of the ongoing fifth and final Test of Men’s Ashes 2023, at the Kennington Oval.

The moment of bewilderment for Stokes occurred during the afternoon session, after his stay at the crease had been just over a dozen deliveries old. His side had so far been Bazballing their way through, striking at over five runs per over despite losing four of their batters.

Starc, with his fresh legs after the lunch break was bowling his second over of the spell and the 39th over of the English innings. It was the third delivery of the over when he had left the southpaw batter slack-jawed with an absolute jaffa.

Mitchell Starc Uproots Ben Stokes’ Off-Stump With Absolute Jaffa At The Oval

The ball seemed to finish on the middle stump line the moment Starc released the delivery. Stokes expected the delivery to arrive towards him at an angle from over the stumps. However, the ball managed to swing beautifully away from him and dismantled his off-stump as he played the wrong line.

Absolutely squared-up, Stokes ended up playing a nothing shot as he stood his ground for a few seconds in disbelief, before making a long walk back towards his team dressing room.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mayurkb002/status/1684565439870009345?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SonySportsNetwk/status/1684566855493779458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mitchell Starc Dismisses Ben Stokes For Ninth Time In Tests

This was the ninth time that Starc had managed to get the better of Stokes in Test match cricket. India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed the English captain the most number of times (11), followed by Nathan Lyon (9), who now gets levelled with the left-arm pacer at the second spot. Following next in the list are the likes of Kemar Roach (7), Pat Cummins (6), Kagiso Rabada (6), and Anrich Nortje (5).

Fans could not help but compare Stokes’ dismissal of Starc at the Kia Oval, to the one during the league stage fixture between the two teams during the ICC World Cup 2019. While he was greeted with an outswinger today, the one during the World Cup at Lord’s was a devastating inswinging yorker which had dismantled his off-stump. Watch the dismissal by clicking here.