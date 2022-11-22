“That one run could cost us”: Mitchell Santner rues his misfield which led to a tie due to IND vs NZ DLS score

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand ended in a tie on the DLS method at McLean Park in Napier. Courtesy of the result, the Indian team won the series by 1-0. It is not very common that a match ends in a tie on the DLS method as one run here or there could have given us a result. Mitchell Santner regrets that one run he could have saved.

New Zealand opted to bat first, and the duo of Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips scored half-centuries for them. At one stage, the Blackcaps were 146-3, but they got bundled out for just 160 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh took four wickets each for India.

India also had a terrible start where Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer all got out for the team’s score of 21 runs. Hardik Pandya was hitting the ball really well, but Suryakumar Yadav failed this time around. The rain came after the 9th over, and no match was possible after that.

Mitchell Santner rues his misfield which led to a tie

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner talked to the broadcaster during the rain break, where he regretted the misfield he did on the last ball of the 9th over. He said that he did not obviously wasn’t aware that the rain won’t allow the match after that ball, but they certainly knew it now.

The threat of Santner proved right, and the match ended in a tie as no game was possible due to rain. Santner said that the team wanted to score 180 runs considering the base they had in the middle overs. However, the side could not take advantage of that and got out on a below-par score.

“That one run could cost us (misfield by him on 8.6), but yeah I guess a lot goes into it. We weren’t aware of the exact ball and score, but we do now obviously. We probably would have liked 180, with such a good platform,” Mitchell Santner said to Prime Video.

The T20I series is over now, and the teams will now face each other in a 3-match ODI series starting November 25. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading India in that series, whereas Kane Williamson will be back for New Zealand.