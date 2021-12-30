Cricket

“That’s a headache. It’s a great headache”: George Bailey talks about bowling selections ahead of Ashes 2021-22 Sydney test

"That's a headache. It's a great headache": George Bailey talks about bowling selections ahead of Ashes 2021-22 Sydney test
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"All good things must come to an end": Ross Taylor announces retirement from International cricket after the New Zealand home summer
Next Article
Lowest Big Bash score defended: Full list of Lowest scores in BBL history
Cricket Latest News
Ben McDermott has been on fire in the BBL 2021-22 for the Hobart Hurricanes, and he is now aiming for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
“It’s definitely the goal”: Ben McDermott expresses his desire of playing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with Australia

Ben McDermott has been on fire in the BBL 2021-22 for the Hobart Hurricanes, and…