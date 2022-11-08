“Travis Head returns in place of Aaron Finch”: George Bailey confirms Travis Head as David Warner’s opening partner post Aaron Finch’s ODI retirement

Australia have announced their squad for the 3-match ODI series against England starting next week. After Aaron Finch’s retirement, Pat Cummins will be leading the side and the team management have opted to go with Travis Head as the new opening partner for David Warner.

After a very long time, the Australian team has decided to field their strongest squad for an ODI series. With the next year’s World Cup in mind, the team wants to start their preparation for the same. It is interesting that no vice captain has been named for the series.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

George Bailey confirms Travis Head as David Warner’s opening partner

Australian selection head George Bailey has confirmed that Travis Head will be opening with David Warner in the Odos ahead. Head performed really well in Pakistan as well, and he averages 58.30 in List-A since the start of the 2019 season. Bailey said that Head has shown flexibility to bat anywhere in the order, and he will be a great addition to the team after Finch.

“Travis Head returns in place of Aaron Finch having played well in Pakistan and Sri Lanka earlier in the year,” selection chief George Bailey said.

“He has demonstrated flexibility in the types of roles he can play in our ODI line-up.”

Bailey added that the Australian team is looking to build a squad for the future with new captain Pat Cummins. There is an ODI World Cup in Australia next year and they are looking forward to it.

“Our focus is to continue to build a squad with an eye to next year’s World Cup under Pat as the new ODI captain, so it’s an important series,” Bailey said.