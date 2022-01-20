“That’s not what our generation taught us”: Yuvraj Singh expresses disappointment over India’s fielding effort during IND vs SA 1st ODI at Paarl

Yuvraj Singh expresses disappointment over India’s fielding effort during the first of the 3-match ODI series against South Africa at Paarl.

Team India’s disappointing start to the new year continued as they bowed down against South Africa by 31 runs in the first ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl, to go 0-1 down in the 3-match ODI series.

Post losing the Toss for the first time in the tour, team India’s bowlers were right on the money on a sluggish track at the Boland Park, as they reduced South Africa to 68/3 in the 18th Over. But it was the Temba Bavuma- Rassie van der Dussen show thereafter, as the duo stitched together a 204-run partnership for the 4th wicket, to power the score to 296/4 after the end of 50 Overs. It was the 2nd highest partnership ever for South Africa versus India in ODIs.

The chase was on for India, until Shikhar Dhawan (79 off 84) and Virat Kohli (51 off 63) lost their wickets within a span of three Overs, to make way for yet another batting collapse, as the scorecard quickly read 188/6 after being 152/2 off 28 Overs at one point in the chase. A half-century from Shardul Thakur (50* off 43) later in the innings did power India to 265/8, but it was never going to be enough with the wickets tumbling and the run-rate sky-rocketing.

Yuvraj Singh expresses disappointment over India’s fielding effort

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh, took to his social media, to express disappointment over the Indian team’s fielders’ effort during the match.

Unimpressed by India’s performance on the field on Tuesday, Yuvraj exclaimed that although winning and losing is a part of the game, not putting bodies on the line to save every single run is not what our generation has taught us.

watching the highlights disapnted with the fielding ! Guys looking at each other on over throws expecting the other guy to field I mean u need to put your body on line for every run that’s what our generation taught us Loosing and winning is part of the game but not like this — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 20, 2022

Yuvraj perhaps was referring to one instance in particular during the 35th Over of the South African batting innings bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The Indian fielder at point had a shy at the stumps after Rassie van der Dussen set off for a quick single. The ball missed the target but van der Dussen was awarded 4 Overthrow runs, after some sloppy work from the Deep Square leg and the Mid-wicket fielders.

India play the next ODI on January 21 at the same venue.