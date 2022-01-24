“Our boys made that a sweet weekend!”: AB de Villiers congratulates South Africa for completing whitewash over India in ODI series

AB de Villiers has congratulated the South African team for completing the 3-0 white-wash over India in the ODI series.

After winning the test series, the South African team created history by white-washing India in the ODIs. After winning the two games in Paarl, the same story continued in Cape Town. KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first on a brilliant batting wicket.

India made four changes to their side, whereas South Africa made a sole change. Deepak Chahar, who was drafted in the side, bowled beautifully in the powerplay overs. He took a couple of early wickets of Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram. However, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen combined for a partnership. Kock scored a brilliant century, whereas Dussen scored a half-century. The Proteas finished at 287 runs. Prasidh Krishna took three wickets, whereas Chahar and Bumrah got a couple of wickets each.

While chasing, India lost the early wicket of KL Rahul, but then Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli stitched a partnership. Both of them departed after scoring their individual half-centuries, whereas Rishabh Pant got out on a golden duck. At one stage, India were completely out of the game, but Deepak Chahar had other plans. He scored 54 runs off 34 balls with two sixes and five boundaries. However, he got out 10 runs before the target, and then the team joined just five runs more after it.

In the end, India lost by four runs, and the Proteas completed their white-wash by 3-0

AB de Villiers appreciates the South African team

AB de Villiers, who has scored over 19000 international runs for South Africa, went on Twitter to congratulate the South African team on completing the white-wash over India. “Our boys made that a sweet weekend! #ProteaFire,” AB tweeted.

Our boys made that a sweet weekend! #ProteaFire 💪💪💪 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 24, 2022

AB de Villiers, who announced his international retirement in 2018, retired from all forms of cricket in 2021. He will also not play in the IPL anymore. AB is an all-time great of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite, not winning a single trophy, he has been an extraordinary part of the franchise. de Villiers has scored 4491 runs for the RCB in 156 games. Overall, he has scored 5162 runs at an average of 31.60 in IPL, and he ended as the 6th highest overall run-scorer.