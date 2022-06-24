Cricket

“That’s the pinnacle of T20 cricket”: Andrew Balbirnie wishes to see Ireland players in IPL soon

"That's the pinnacle of T20 cricket": Andrew Balbirnie wishes to see Ireland players in IPL soon
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"LeBron James is following in Michael Jordan's footsteps by getting his own Pippen!": Los Angeles Lakers scoop up Scotty Pippen Jr to play alongside the King
Next Article
"I've got my notes on the Australian batsmen": Chris Silverwood aims to use Ashes experience to counter Australia in Test series
Cricket Latest News
Sri Lanka's head coach Chris Silverwood is aiming to use the experience he took from the Ashes series when he was coaching England.
“I’ve got my notes on the Australian batsmen”: Chris Silverwood aims to use Ashes experience to counter Australia in Test series

Sri Lanka’s head coach Chris Silverwood is aiming to use the experience he took from…