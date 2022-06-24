“That’s the pinnacle of T20 cricket”: Andrew Balbirnie wishes to see Ireland players in IPL soon

Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie has called Indian Premier League the pinnacle of T20 cricket, and he wants Irish players to be a part of it.

India and Ireland are set to play a two-match T20I series starting on 26 June 2022 and both the games will be played at Castle Avenue from Dublin. The main players of the Indian team will be playing the test match in England.

Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian team for the very first time on this tour, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will his vice-captain. The Irish side will be led by Andrew Balbirnie, and the eyes will be on Paul Stirling yet again. Ireland can be a team to beat in their home conditions.

Andrew Balbirnie calls IPL the pinnacle of T20 cricket

Ireland’s captain Andrew Balbirnie spoke with the Times of India ahead of the T20I series against India. He has called it a huge occasion for them and said that despite the absence of the star players in the Indian team, they are still a group of experienced T20 players.

“It’s a huge occasion for us. They have such a number of experienced players in the T20 format,” Andrew Balbirnie said.

“There are a lot of players in this Indian T20 side who are looking for a spot in the full-strength team. So, they will be under pressure also.”

👏👏👏 Congrats to Josh Little who is heading off on a development opportunity with the Chennai Super Kings in the early stages of the upcoming IPL. The experience as a net bowler for CSK should be fantastic. #GoWellJosh ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/5aUFwfZkAp — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) March 7, 2022

Andrew Balbirnie called IPL the pinnacle of T20 cricket and he expressed his desire of seeing more players in the Indian Premier League. He said that if the players can their chances to play in the IPL, they will bring a lot of experience and learning to the team.

“That’s the pinnacle of T20 cricket. We have a number of players who play in different leagues but not the IPL. When they come back to the Irish team, they bring a lot of experience and learning.”

Paul Stirling has been a player who has been performing well in the different T20 Leagues around the world, but he is yet to play in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings recently roped in Josh Little as a net bowler in IPL 2022.