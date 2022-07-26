Most wickets in Test Championship 2021 2023: ICC Test Championship most wickets by which bowler

Most wickets in Test Championship 2021 2023: The SportsRush brings you the list of highest wicket-takers of the WTC cycle.

The 2nd cycle of the World Test Championship is going in full flow, and there are some surprising results so far. Defending champions New Zealand are at the 8th position, and there is no chance for them to qualify for the finals. England has been brilliant in the last two series, but they are also out.

South Africa and Australia have dominated the cycle so far, and they are at the top-2 positions. With Sri Lanka bossing the 2nd test against Pakistan in Galle, both South Africa and Australia will cement their top-2 position after Pakistan’s defeat.

Most wickets in Test Championship 2021 2023

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has scalped the highest wickets in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. The ace pacer from India has been in outstanding form, and he has scalped 45 wickets in 10 matches at an excellent average of 19.73. Bumrah has bowled some brilliant spells in the English conditions.

Shaheen Afridi has also made his name in international cricket, and his performances with the red ball have certainly improved over time. With 41 wickets in just 8 matches, he is the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the ongoing World Test Championship. The left-arm pacer is forced to miss the 2nd test against Sri Lanka due to an injury.

A fast bowler par excellence ✨ Jasprit Bumrah with his ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade cap 👏 pic.twitter.com/Uilr65sGk4 — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2022

England’s legendary pacer James Anderson has been in and out of the English test team, but he is still in the top 3 wicket-taker of the ongoing WTC. The veteran has scalped 40 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 21.70. After missing the tests against West Indies, he has made a good comeback in the circuit.

The Australian duo of Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins completes the top-5 list of the wicket-takers. Lyon has scalped 39 wickets, whereas Pat Cummins has 35 wickets under his belt. Lyon had a brilliant series with the ball in Galle, whereas Cummins struggled in the subcontinent after being the highest wicket-taker of Ashes 2021-22.

Sri Lankan spinner Ramesh Mendis can enter the top-5 list if he can pick one more wicket in the 2nd innings of Pakistan’s innings in the ongoing test.