“The decision was from the whole team management”: Vikram Rathour reveals why Rohit Sharma didn’t open in India vs New Zealand game

Vikram Rathour, Indian batting coach has revealed the reason why Ishan Kishan opened against the Kiwis and Rohit didn’t.

India is set to take on Afghanistan in their third game of the ICC T20 World Cup. The run has been horrid for the team so far. Pakistan defeated them by 10 wickets, whereas Kiwi registered an eight-wicket win. The NRR of the Indian team has also taken a toll, and they need to win this game by a big margin.

In the last game against New Zealand, a few decisions of the Indian team caught many eyes. The idea of opening with Ishan and dropping Rohit to the third position was criticized heavily in the press. Team India has been struggling in batting, whereas the bowlers also have not performed well so far.

Vikram Rathour, Indian batting coach addressed the press ahead of the match against Afghanistan.

Vikram Rathour Press Conference

A reporter in the Press asked clearly about opening with Ishan Kishan and dropping Rohit Sharma to three.

“Rohit Sharma has played over 100 games as an opener in T20Is, Was his consent taken before Ishan Kishan was promoted as an opener ? Whose decision was it to send Ishan Kishan to open in the last match against New Zealand?”, asked the reporter.

“Suryakumar had a back spasm the night earlier, so Ishan came in as his replacement, and he has done really well as an opener for India in the past. The decision was from the whole team management, and of course, Rohit is part of that team management and that discussion,” Vikram Rathour said.

He also explained further that a left-handed opener at the top helps the team, whereas Kohli & Rohit can handle it if something happens.

“It technically made sense having a left-hander upfront, and we didn’t want to have too many left-handers in the late middle order with Ishan, Pant and Jadeja and technically it made sense. That guy had batted at top of the order, so yeah, that is why the decision was taken.”

India will face Afghanistan on 3 November at Abu Dhabi in a DO or DIE situation.