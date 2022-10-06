The Gabba Brisbane pitch report T20: Brisbane Cricket Ground pitch report for AUS vs WI 2nd T20 tomorrow match

The Gabba Brisbane pitch report T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of AUS vs WI 2nd T2oI.

Australia and West Indies will face each other in the 2nd T20I of the 2-match T20I series at the Gabba in Brisbane. After winning the 1st T20I, the Australian team would want to win the series, whereas West Indies would want to level it.

Australian captain Aaron Finch fired in the middle-order for the Australian side, whereas the rise of Matthew Wade as the finisher of the side has been great as well. The pacers of the Australian side will enjoy bowling at the Gabba. It will be interesting to see if Steve Smith can get a place in the eleven.

West Indies played well in the last match, but the dropped chances in the field cost them the match. Kyle Mayers is looking in excellent form of the side, whereas Brandon King would want to repeat his CPL heroics. Alzarri Joseph bowled a terrific spell in the last match, and all the eyes will be on him again.

The Gabba Brisbane pitch report T20

The pitch at the Gabba in Brisbane is one of the fastest tracks in the world, and the pacers are expected to gain extra bounce from this track for sure. Although the white ball, the batters will enjoy that pace, and it will assist their shot playing at this ground.

The boundaries are this stadium are comparatively bigger, and the pacers can use the short ball from their arsenal to trouble the batters. Even the spinners can use the bigger boundaries to their advantage in the middle-overs. The outfield of this stadium is quite fast, and the batters will enjoy that.

The last T20I at this ground was played between Australia and Sri Lanka in October 2019, where Australia chased Sri Lanka’s total of 117 runs in just 13 overs with 9 wickets to spare. Steve Smith and David Warner scored their respective half-centuries.

In BBL 2021-22, 5 matches were played at this ground, where the teams batting first won the match 4 times, whereas the chasing teams won just once. The average 1st innings score was 177 runs which prove that the batters have loved playing here, but the chasing has not been easy.

Looking at the quality of hitters on both sides, a high-scoring encounter is on the cards in this match. Both sides would prefer to chase as it is the way to go in the shorters formats.