“The job is not done”: Alzarri Joseph adamant to beat Ireland and reach Super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2022

West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph won the Man of the Match against Zimbabwe and he knows that the job is not done.

West Indies have kept their chances alive in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 by beating Zimbabwe by 31 runs in their 2nd match of the tournament. They lost the first match against Scotland, and this win was very important for the Caribbean side. Zimbabwe won the first match, and they are still in the competition.

West Indies opted to bat first, and they managed to score 153-7 in the first innings, where Johnson Charles scored 45 runs. Rovman Powell and Akeal Hosein bowled brilliant cameos at the death. Zimbabwe managed to score just 122 runs, where Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder bowled brilliant spells.

Joseph was excellent in the match, and he scalped 4 wickets by conceding just 16 runs in four overs. He was brilliant in the powerplay, whereas he was excellent at death as well.

Alzarri Joseph adamant to beat Ireland and reach Super 12 stage

Alzarri Joseph won the Man of the match award for his excellent spell against Zimbabwe. Joseph was delighted about the win, but he was adamant about beating Ireland to reach the Super-12 stage of the tournament. If West Indies can win their next match, they will definitely qualify for the Super-12 stage. He said that they know that the job is not done.

“It’s very encouraging, but we all know the job is not done. We still have one more game to play. We need to get that win to get to the next round,” Alzarri Joseph said after winning the Man of the Match trophy.

Joseph said that his aim is to get early wickets for the team and wants to pull his team back into the match. He said that his strategies depend upon the batter he is bowling to and he keeps an close eye on the crease. Joseph also called the Hobart wicket good for cricket.

“For me, it’s all about pulling it back for the team. Try to get an early wicket. If not, just keep it tight. It all depends on the batter and keeping a close eye on them at the crease,” Joseph added.